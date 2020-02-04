Psychiatrists Market Global (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa the Asia Pacific) Market Status and Forecast 2023

The Business Research Company’s Psychiatrists Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global psychiatrists market reached a value of nearly $197.0 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach nearly $256.9 billion by 2023.

The psychiatrists market consists of sales of psychiatrists services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. The psychiatrists industry includes establishments of licensed practitioners having the degree of M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) or D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) that provide palliative care, treat psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others.

Support for mental health resources led to a demand for mental care and drove the psychiatrists market in the historic period. For instance, in December 2016, the US federal introduced the 21st Century Cures Act, a healthcare package bill, which includes many mental health, substance use, and criminal justice provisions.

The public sector is a major employer of psychiatrists. Psychiatrists working in the public sector are so busy coping with acute crises that they are often unable to provide prevention and early intervention treatments or deal with the high prevalence disorders. The low access to practitioners hurt market growth in many developing nations.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the psychiatrists market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the psychiatrists market are UK NHS, Universal Health Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, New-York Presbyterian University Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital

