Pruritus Drugs Market Value Chain Analysis and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=5781&source=atm

key developments in the global pruritus drugs market are given below:

In July 2019, Sanofi announced the results from the third phase of Zynquista™. These trials are for the people suffering from the type 2 diabetes and was conducted at the InSynchrony clinical program. The company announced that the phase 3 will continue without any imminent changes. The company has expressed it desire to collaborate with Lexicon to make sure the smooth transition of the research study.

In July 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced that the company has been successful in getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration about its new drug called RUXIENCE™. This drug is biosimilar to Rituxan®. This drug will be used to treat the patients suffering from the disorders such as Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and non-Hodgkin’s Lymphone (NHL) among others. The company believes that the drug has a real growth potential in delivering solid value to improve the affordability and accessibility of important treatments for cancer.

In July 2019, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Under this agreement, Astellas will develop and commercialize FX-322 outside of regions of the US.

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global pruritus drugs market are listed below:

Increasing investments: The growth of the pruritus drugs market is mainly influenced by the increasing investments put in by the big brands for the activities of research and development.

Biodegradable Nanoparticles: Another important reason for the growth of the global market is the biodegradable nature of the polymeric nanoparticles used in the development of these drugs. This property increases the half-life of the pruritus drugs and offer more efficient drug entrapment.

High Demand for immunotherapy drugs: There has been a considerable rise in the demand for immunotherapy drugs such as PD-1, VEGF inhibitors, and EGFR inhibitors among others. These drugs have one key side effect – pruritus that is caused due to reaction to toxins released by these immunotherapy drugs. This has thus helped in boosting the growth of the global pruritus drugs market.

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: Geographical Outlook

The global pruritus drugs market can be segmented into key geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of these, the global market is expected to be led by North America over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

