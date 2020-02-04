Programmatic Advertising Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Programmatic Advertising market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Programmatic Advertising industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Programmatic Advertising market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Programmatic Advertising market

The Programmatic Advertising market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Programmatic Advertising market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Programmatic Advertising market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4038&source=atm



There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Programmatic Advertising market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

growth dynamics of the global programmatic advertising market along with a reliable overview of the growth prospects of the market over the next few years. Along with a scrupulous account of the growth drivers, restraints, and other factors likely to majorly influence the market, the competitive dynamics of the market is also researched in detail in the report.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the leading factors driving the global programmatic advertising market is the rising understanding regarding the vast benefits that automation can provide to the advertising sector. As the demand for advertisements for increasingly diverse areas of applications such as digital platforms, social media platforms, websites, televisions, and billboards continues to rise at a massive pace, advertisement companies are pushed to find ways of improving the speed at which they develop engaging advertisements. As automation across a number of operations and procedures allows marketers a vast reduction in the time required to develop advertisements, it is being increasingly utilized.

Marketers are also increasingly understanding the importance of analysis of data pertaining to customer behavior and choices in order to develop more engaging advertisements that can effectively target a consumer group. As such, demand for effective analytical procedures has also increased in the advertisement sector in the past few years. The massive surge in the usage of mobile devices has allowed for easy availability of consumer data and a vast end-user for advertisement purposes. This is also driving the global programmatic advertising market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical perspective, the global programmatic advertising market acquires a significant share of its overall revenue from the North America region owing to the increased usage of digital interventions, automation, and analytics in the advertising sector. The high usage of automation in the field of digital video advertisement and the vast popularity of TV advertisement sector in the region continue to the drive the market for programmatic advertising. The region is likely to remain one of the leading contributors of revenue and growth opportunities to the global programmatic advertising market in the near future as well.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge the fastest growing regional market, with countries such as India, China, and Singapore expected to emerge as the key contributors. Rising level of automation in the field of advertising in these countries is expected to drive the programmatic advertising market in the region. The market in Europe is well-established and is likely to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as well. The vast rise in volume of online advertisements in the region will continue to bode well for the programmatic advertising market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Company Profiles

Some of the leading companies operating in the global programmatic advertising market are Rubicon Project, Inc., AOL Advertising, Inc., Connexity, Inc., AppNexus, Inc., DoubleClick Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., MediaMath, Inc., AdRoll, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc., Adingo, Inc., Turn, Inc., DataXu, Inc., Beeswax, Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., and Flurry, Inc.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=4038&source=atm

For regional segment, the following regions in the Programmatic Advertising market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Programmatic Advertising market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=4038&source=atm

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald