Polyimide Fiber Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast,2017 – 2025

competitive landscape consolidated. A noticeable trend in the market is the continuous thrust by players on development of better production procedures that would bring down costs and thus up sales. Manufacturers are also seen expanding their production capacities to cater to rising demand.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Key Trends

Polyimide fibers mainly find usage as dust filters. Mandates by governments of various nations to lessen emission of particulate from different industries, coupled with the progressing cement and mining industry where they are used to filter hot gases is said to be majorly benefitting the market for polyimide fiber worldwide. In addition, the soaring demand for quality filter media products from consumers has also served to boost sales of the product to a degree.

Polyimide fibers find usage in protective clothing, filter media for high temperature filtration, fiber reinforced composites for automotive, spacecraft, and high temperature applications such as thermal insulation. In waste incinerators and coal-fired power plants too polyimide fibers are used to filter hot gases through a polyimide needle felt which separates particulate matter and dust from the exhaust gas.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Market Potential

While polyimide fibers are mainly used as filter media, in the recent past, however, the garment industry too has lapped it up for making protective clothing for fire fighters, industry workers, and army personnel. This is because polyimide fibers have flame retardant properties, good chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. In addition, the fibers find usage in spacecraft for thermal insulation and sealing. With the surging number of space shuttles being launched by organizations such as NASA and ISRO, the market will likely see continued growth in the near term.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the key geographic regions in the global market for polyimide fiber are Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Space shuttle launch and growing industrialization in the regions are mainly serving to boost demand and sales.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Competitive Dynamics

Being a consolidated market, there are a small number of players operating in the global market for polyimide fiber. Prominent among them are Aoshen, HiPolyking, Evonik, and Jiangsu Shino. The report talks about their key strengths and prospects going forward. It leverages analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis to comprehend the competitive dynamics in the market as well.

The global polyimide fiber market can be segmented into the following:

Global Polyimide Fiber Market, by Key Process

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Global Polyimide Fiber Market, by Key Applications

Industrial Filtration

Automotive & Aerospace

Insulation

Global Polyimide Fiber Market, by Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

Aoshen

Evonik

HiPolyking

Jiangsu Shino

