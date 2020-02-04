Polyester Medical Films market to witness robust revenue growth between 2019 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Polyester Medical Films Market

Key players operating in the global polyester medical films market include:

DuPont Teijin Films

Filmsquest Group Inc.

Tekra Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Grafix Plastics

Cheever Specialty Paper & Films.

DUNMORE Corporation

ROL-VAC, LP

Coveme spa

Tekni-Plex

Flex Films

MacDermid Autotype Ltd.

Vacmet India

FUTAMURA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Global Polyester Medical Films Market: Research Scope

Global Polyester Medical Films Market, by End-use

Diagnostic Strips

Medical Tapes & Adhesives

Transdermal Therapeutic Systems (TTS)

Biosensors

Labelling

Others (Membranes, Face Shields, Dialysis, and Infusion Bags)

Global Polyester Medical Films Market, by Film Thickness

Less than 100 Micron

100 Micron – 300 Micron

More than 300 Micron

Global Polyester Medical Films Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



