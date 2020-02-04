Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by 2019 – 2024

According to a report published by TMR market, the Pneumatic Bolting Tools economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global pneumatic bolting tools market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. Key players operating in the global pneumatic bolting tools market include:

Chicago Pneumatic

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

ENERPAC

New World Technologies Inc.

Baier Hydraulic Power (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Parla Tech Industrial Supply

Torc Star

TorcUP Inc.

Hydratight Limited

TRISTAR INTERNATIONAL

Ultra Torq.

HYTORC

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market– Research Scope

The global pneumatic bolting tools market can be segmented based on:

Type

Tool

Types of Bolt

Distribution Channel

Industry

Region

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market, by Type

Based on type, the global pneumatic bolting tools market can be divided into:

Standard

Customized

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market, by Tool

On the basis of tool, the global pneumatic bolting tools market can be segmented into:

Tensioning tool

Torque tool

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market, by Types of Bolt

On the basis of types of bolt, the global pneumatic bolting tools market can be segmented into:

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Bolt Tensioners

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market, by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global pneumatic bolting tools market can be bifurcated into:

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect sales

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global pneumatic bolting tools market can be classified into:

Wind

Power

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Electronics

Medical

Railway

Off-Road Equipment

Industrial & Others

Global Pneumatic Bolting Tools Market, by Region

Based on region, the global pneumatic bolting tools market can be categorized into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

