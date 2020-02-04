Paints and Coatings Market Size by Top Leading Players, Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Paints and Coatings Market by resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, High Solids, Powder Coating, and Others), and Application (Architectural, Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Healthcare & Medical Devices, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

The global market size of paints and coatings market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Advancements in paint and coating technology is expected to offer growth opportunities for the paints and coatings market. Technological advancements in the development of coalescing solvents for waterborne resins, such as core- shell technology, latent cross-linking, and 1K technologies to modify, improve, and protect the surface properties of materials in severe conditions or aggressive environments provide lucrative opportunities for the paints and coatings market growth.

The paints and coatings market is segmented into resin type, technology, application, and region. By resin-type, it is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester, and others. By technology, it is divided into water-based, solvent-based, high solids, powder coating, and others. By application, it is segmented into architectural, automotive, aerospace, building & construction, healthcare & medical devices, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the main market players operating in the global paints and coatings market are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, and Berger Paints India Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The global paints and coatings market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for building strategies.

The report outlines the current paints and coatings market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted from 2019 to 2026

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and paints and coatings market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The global paints and coatings market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Questions Answered In The Paints And Coatings Market Research Report:

What is the growth rate of the paints and coatings market during the forecast period?

What will be the global paints and coatings market size from 2019 to 2026?

What are the leading manufacturing companies in the paints and coatings market?

How the major current trends will shape the market in the future?

What are the driving factors and opportunities in the paints and coatings market?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

Why are some of the segments flourishing at the highest growth rate while others experience a steady growth?

What are the conclusions of the paints and coatings Market report?

