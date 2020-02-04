Non-opioid Pain Patch Market: Detailed Analysis of Segment, Major Companies, Strategies, Growth and Forecast 2026

The global non-opioid pain patch market is segmented based on patch type, distribution, and geography. Based on patch type, the market is segmented into capsaicin patches, lidocaine patches, diclofenac patches, ketoprofen patches, methyl salicylate patches, and others. Based on distribution channels, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and drug stores. Based on geography, the market has been examined across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

There are a large number of people using opioid medication as painkillers. As per the statistics by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, almost 26.4 to 36 million people abused opioid globally in 2012. Due to an increase in the rate of addiction and severe side-effects associated with the prolonged use of opioid medication there has been an increased demand for the use of non-opioid therapeutics. The mode of action of non-opioid medications are analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory. These medications decrease the development of pain mediators in the peripheral nervous system by preventing the enzyme cyclooxygenase at the site of injury, which in turn blocks the production of prostaglandins.

The rise in the incidence of pain disorders has increased the demand for different approaches for pain management. In addition, an increase in costs-associated with the treatment and growing number of people with chronic and acute pain are some of the major driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the side-effects related with frequent opioid use has further boosted the demand for non-opioid medication. A rise in the abuse of opioid medication has also increased the R&D to develop non-opioid medication, which will further fuel the market growth. However, side-effects with prolonged and excessive use of non-opioid medication such as damage to the liver or kidneys can hamper the market growth.

The major key players Are:

Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Allergan

Pfizer, Inc.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics

IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global market.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017-2023, which assists in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2017 to 2023 in terms of value.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of non-opioid pain patches) helps understand the competitive scenario globally.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market has been provided with key market dynamic factors that help understand the behavior of the market.

