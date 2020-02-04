Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data AnalysisMarket: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities



A recent market study recently published by XploreMR, titled, “Next-generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast, 2019-2029,” consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The report features the unique and salient factors that are likely to significantly impact the development of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the next-generation sequencing data analysis market in the upcoming years.

The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market in the most comprehensive manner for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the next-generation sequencing data analysis market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the next-generation sequencing data analysis market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the next-generation sequencing data analysis market.

Chapter 04 – Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical next-generation sequencing data analysis market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 05 – Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the next-generation sequencing data analysis market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 06 – Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029, By Services & Solutions Type

Based on type, the next-generation sequencing data analysis market is segmented into commercial data analysis softwares & solutions and data analysis services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the next-generation sequencing data analysis market and market attractiveness analysis based on the services and solutions type.

Chapter 07 – Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029, By Application

On the basis of application, the next-generation sequencing data analysis market has been segmented into in-house data analysis and outsourcing data analysis. This chapter covers an in-depth market analysis of the application segment across the world.

Chapter 08 – Global Next-generation sequencing data analysis market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By End User

This chapter provides details about the next-generation sequencing data analysis market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into hospitals, academic and research institutes, clinical research organizations and pharma & biotech companies. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end user.

Chapter 09 – North America Next-generation sequencing data analysis market Analysis 2014 – 2028 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America next-generation sequencing data analysis market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Next-generation sequencing data analysis market Analysis 2014 – 2028 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America next-generation sequencing data analysis market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 11 – Western Europe Next-generation sequencing data analysis market Analysis 2014 – 2028 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Western Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

Russia Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe are the leading countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Asia next-generation sequencing data analysis market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe next-generation sequencing data analysis market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 13 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market in the APEJ on China, India, ASEAN, OCEANIA and Rest of APEJ. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market in APEJ

Chapter 14 – Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

In this chapter, prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Japan next-generation sequencing data analysis market is considered

Chapter 15 – MEA Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Analysis 2014 – 2028 and Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the next-generation sequencing data analysis market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 16 – Key Players

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about company deep drive of key players in the next-generation sequencing data analysis market along with their market presence analysis by region and service portfolio, along with their strategic overview, and recent company developments.

Some of the service players featured in the report are Adaptive Biotechnologies, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Takara Bio, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., iRepertoire, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. and Perkinelmer, Inc.,

Chapter 17 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the next-generation sequencing report.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the next-generation sequencing data analysis market.

