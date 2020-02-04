New Research Report onSmartwatch Market , 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Smartwatch Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Trends

The emergence of affordable smartwatches for price-sensitive nations worldwide is the key factor predicted to augment global smartwatch market in the next few years. The rising emphasis on improvements related to design and appearance of the product is likely to accelerate the market’s growth in the near future. Furthermore, the key players on marketing activities and advertising campaigns in order to attract a huge volume of consumers are expected to supplement the overall growth of the global smartwatch market in the forecast period.

Global Smartwatch Market: Market Potential

A vigorous increase in the smartphone and internet penetration and the changing preference of technologically, especially among the young population are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global smartwatch market in the next few years. In addition, a significant fall in the prices of products for price-sensitive economies is another major factor is likely to accelerate the development of the overall market in the near future.

On the flip side, several limitations related to the battery life of smartwatches and the size of power source are predicted to hamper the growth of the global smartwatch market in the forecast period. In addition, the lack of a fully-developed application system is likely to curtail the market’s growth in the next few years. Nevertheless, the rising focus on the expansion of the product portfolio is estimated to segment global market in the near future.

Global Smartwatch Market: Regional Outlook

Among the regional segments, the North America market for smartwatches is expected to witness progressive growth throughout the forecast period. The rising adoption of high-end smartwatches, thanks to the presence of a large number of tech-savvy population is expected to fuel the growth of this region in the next few years. In addition, the rising awareness among consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle is likely to augment the market’s growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising disposable income of consumers and the rising popularity of smartwatches are estimated to bolster Asia Pacific market in the next few years. A wide range of products available in the market and a tremendously rising use of smartphones are projected to contribute extensively towards the development of the smartwatch market in several emerging nations in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Global Smartwatch Market: Competitive Analysis

The global smartwatch market is expected to witness a high level of competition throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of players that are likely to enter the global market is predicted to encourage new product development in the coming years. The leading players operating in the smartwatch market are emphasizing on innovations, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the global market and generate promising growth opportunities for the players.

Some of the key players operating in the smartwatch market across the globe are Martian Watches, Qualcomm Incorporated, Nike Inc., Pebble Technology Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Sony Electronics Inc., ConnecteDevice Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Apple Inc. The rising number of mergers and acquisitions is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global smartwatch market in the forecast period.

