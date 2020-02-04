Neurovascular Stent Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

A neurovascular stent is a small, tube-like, flexible device that is made of either metal or polymer. The device is utilized to treat several conditions in the brain such as stenosis formation in the blood vessels and ischemic stroke. The neurovascular stents are used for thrombectomy as they have the ability to rapidly restore the blood flow in an acute embolic stroke. Globally, ischemic stroke is the major cause of disability and mortality.

High incidence rates of neurovascular disorders and rise in disorders such as ischemic stroke, stenosis, brain aneurysm, and other illnesses are the major driving factors for the market growth. Furthermore, growth in unhealthy diet, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, less physical activity, and stress has increased the incidence of cerebral aneurysms. In addition, high incidence of blood pressure has increased the risk of suffering from a ruptured aneurysm.

Moreover, a rise in the emergence of neurovascular stents with new technology will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of nitinol-based neurovascular stents due to its advantages such as superelasticity will help boost the market growth. When compared with other materials such as stainless steel and polymers, nitinol offers excellent biocompatibility, recovering elongation, and visibility.

The global neurovascular stent market is segmented based on product type, material, end users, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into carotid artery stents and intracranial stents. Based on material, the market is categorized into metal and polymer. Metal is further divided into stainless steel and nitinol. Based on end users, it is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Based on geography, the market has been examined across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major Key players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Gore Medical

Terumo Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Acandis

Stryker

MicroPort Scientific

Cordis

