Modacrylic Fiber Market to Rear Excessive Growth During2018 – 2028

In this Modacrylic Fiber market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Trends

Based on application, hair fiber is the key contributor to the growth of the global modacrylic fiber market. This segment is projected to grow further in the forecast period. Due to its hair-like characteristics, modacrylic fiber is extensively used in hair extensions, wigs, and other hair accessories. Modacrylic hair fiber has an edge over others due to its innumerable benefits. These are, easy availability, ease in dyeing, ability to withstand heat, and allowing the curling or styling of the fiber on wigs easily.

In addition, modacrylic fiber has chemical resistant properties, and is used in certain types of industrial filtration, where it maintains its strength even in concentrated acid/alkaline environments. The fiber also finds application in apparel linings, paint-roller covers, scatter rugs, fur-like outerwear, and carpets.

On the contrary, fabrics made of modacrylic fiber have low absorbency, known to build up static electricity, prone to retaining oil stains, and melt and decompose in fire. This factor can restrain the market’s growth to an extent.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global modacrylic fiber can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market for modacrylic fiber is witnessing lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific, and this region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as well. The reason for the growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the factors such as rapid growth in industrialization and development of economies. The rising concerns and industrial regulations for employee’s safety is another aspect for the development of the market. Several industries are now switching to protective clothing made from modacrylic fiber, hence pushing the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa is another promising region for the market. Infrastructural development and high demand for hair fiber for miscellaneous applications are a few factors fuelling the demand for the global modacrylic fiber market.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market: Key Markets

This TMR report profiles key players in the global modacrylic fiber market based on various attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent development, and financial overview. Some of the prominent competitors in the market are Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fiber Company Limited, Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Textile Company Limited, Ltd, Nantong Xufeng Textile Industrial Company Limited, Zhejiang Wangzhuo Knitting Co., Kaneka Corporation, Shanghai Changjie Textile Company Limited, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Ltd, Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., and Jiangsu Blue Peacock Chemical Fiber Co.

Why end user remains the top consumer of Modacrylic Fiber in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Modacrylic Fiber market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Modacrylic Fiber players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Modacrylic Fiber market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Modacrylic Fiber market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Modacrylic Fiber market report.

