Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market 2019 Service-Types, Development, Market Share, User-Demand, Industry Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis & Business-Opportunities 2026

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) as well as some small players.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves



By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

