Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Analysis On Trends & Need 2019 – 2027

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Mindfulness Meditation Apps.

As per the research, the Mindfulness Meditation Apps market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Trends and Drivers

The global military truck market is set to witness growth owing to factors that are paving the way for future. Some of these are outlined below. To provide a comprehensive understanding, a market report is ready to be launched soon.

A massive lifestyle change has stuck upon millennials with no warning whatsoever. If one digs deep, it is found that the result of today’ stress and anxiety levels stems directly from this switch. Work schedules are inhumanely longer and as nuclear families become the norm, even in regions where joint-set-ups were a cultural set-up is leading to weakening of primary bonds. As per a WHO (Word Health Organization) report, about 300 million people are suffering from depression in the world. It is one of the most common mental disorder in the world. And, thus this situation will lead to more people looking within. And, as this catches up with more people, the market for mindfulness meditation apps will only grow further.

Social media is playing an intense role in bringing meditation to the forefront. Thanks to this tool and internet, more and more people are going for meditative practices and influencers such as Yoga Girl, Rachel Brathen and Yogasini, Radhika Bose are adding to the popularity further. While Bose has a following of 142k, Brathen commands influence over 2.1 million. They have podcasts, content in terms of social media posts and blogs and even videos dedicated to the cause. Rachel Brathen runs courses and workshops in America and broadcasts over her social media channels as well. And, thus this move towards mindfulness and meditation, driven by a rise in social media consumption is contributing to growth of global mindfulness meditation apps market in a big way.

Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market: Geographical Analysis

Meditation is slowly becoming a part of everyday lives of Americans and thus it is not surprising that he region will lead the market of mindfulness meditation apps. It is being seen as the ultimate way to de-stress and unwind.

Another region that will show promise is the Asia Pacific (APAC), which is home to this technique and has a large base of people with high adoption rate for these practices. Coupled with Yoga, this technique is set to create untapped opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

