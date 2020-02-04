Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2019-2026

The global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5492?source=atm

segmented as follows:

By product type

By distribution channel

By region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Starting milk formula

Follow-on milk formula

Toddlers milk formula

Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Online retail

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore

Others

Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

North Africa Algeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia

Rest of Middle East Iraq Jordan Lebanon Yemen



Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/5492?source=atm

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Segmentation of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market players.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) ? At what rate has the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5492?source=atm

The global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald