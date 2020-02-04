Medical Image Processing Software Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain2017 – 2025

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In terms image type, the medical image processing market is classified into 2 dimensional, 3 dimensional, and 4 dimensional images. Several end users of medical image processing software market are diagnostic centers, research and development institutes, and hospitals. Based on modalities, medical imaging is categorized into fluoroscopy, mammography, nuclear medicine, magnetic resonance imaging, single photon emission tomography, positron emission tomography, computed tomography, ultrasound, and x-ray.

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America accounted for the leading share in the medical image processing software market closely followed by Europe. Countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to contribute positively towards the growth of the medical image processing software market.

Global Medical Image Processing Software Market: Vendor Landscape

The key players of the market are Elekta AB, Claron Technology Inc., GE Healthcare, Esaote S.P.A., Riverain Technologies, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, MIM Software Inc, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Brain Innovation B.V., and Amirsys Inc among others. With increasing competition, players are focusing on positioning themselves strongly by addressing the diversified needs of customers through effective and robust medical imaging software.

