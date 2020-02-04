Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Lyophilization Equipment and Services market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Notable Developments

The vendors operating in the global lyophilization equipment and services market are making earnest efforts to tie up with pharmaceutical manufacturers. The humongous use of this equipment across the pharma industry has played a vital role in driving market demand. Furthermore, business strategies of these vendors are focused around internal improvements in quality and performance.

The high success rate of lyophilization equipment and services has played a key role in the growth of the market vendors. The growing competition amongst these vendors can be explained in terms of the large consumer base that these vendors are eyeing to capture.

Global Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in Pharmaceutical Industry The field of biotechnology has emerged as a useful area of research that has generated commendable results for several other industries. The need to increase the shelf life of pharmaceuticals necessitates the use of lyophilization. Furthermore, the use of injectables in the pharma industry has made medicines vulnerable to disease and decay. Shipping of pharmaceutical products may follow a long and unfavourable route, subjecting the products to extreme decay and depreciation. Therefore, to ensure safe and sound transport of pharma products, it is essential to induct lyophilization equipment and services. The manufacturing of wafers and tablets in the pharmaceutical industry also relies on the use of lyophilization equipment and services. Therefore, lyophilization plays a detrimental role in ensuring quality and accuracy in pharmaceutical procedures.

Use of Lyophilization in Food Sciences Vaccinations used against measles, typhoid, and meningococcal diseases also require due lyophilization. This factor, coupled with the wide-ranging applications of lyophilization equipment and services in the food industry, has aided market growth. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are often subjected to lyophilization in order to enhance their action. Storage of packaged food across retail outlets necessitate freeze drying of products. Moreover, the use of lyophilization equipment and services for freeze-drying military ration and foods has also aided market growth. The need to retain the flavour and aroma of coffee beans necessitate freeze-drying, followed by an extensive process of testing. Robusta coffee beans are an important example of the use of freeze-dried coffee. Several types of fruits are prone to decomposition and rotting in the absence of proper storage facilities. Therefore, fruits stored across retail outlets are duly subjected to lyophilization.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Lyophilization Equipment and Services market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

