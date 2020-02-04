IT Infrastructure Equipment Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2020 – 2028

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “IT Infrastructure Equipment Sector Scorecard Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

IT Infrastructure Equipment Sector Scorecard – Thematic Research

Summary

The market for IT infrastructure equipment will be dominated by increased options for customers’ data management and increased demand for solutions that serve specific workloads. Demand for private cloud is increasing and there is scope for differentiation, particularly in hybrid solutions that simplify the complexity of enterprise data management. The Internet of Things (IoT) will push edge computing up the agenda, as data will increasingly be processed close to where it’s created. New ecosystem partnerships between IT and telcos will deliver edge services.

This report provides information on key trends that will impact the IT infrastructure equipment sector over the next two years, including private cloud, edge computing, AI, virtualization, and quantum computing.

Scope

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and lagging companies.

– It includes a theme map that shows the 50 biggest themes driving growth in the IT infrastructure equipment sector.

– It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last three years.

– It looks at major technology and macro-economic trends impacting the IT infrastructure equipment sector.

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

– However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries. This IT infrastructure equipment sector scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their market.

Companies Mentioned:

Intel

Amazon

Alphabet

Cisco

Microsoft

IBM

Dell

Ciena

Cloudera

Fabrinet

Oracle

Broadcom

Vmware

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks

Finisar

NetApp

F5 Networks

Lenovo

Nutanix

Nvidia

Teradata

Huawei

Big Switch Networks

Ubiquiti Networks

Inspur Electronic

Applied Optoelectronics

Barefoot Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Pure Storage

Western Digital

Viavi

Adtran

NEC

Accton

Motorola Solutions

HP Enterprise

Seagate

CommScope

Cumulus Networks

Fujitsu

Netgear

Extreme Networks

Cray

Hitachi

Dawing

