IT in Real Estate Market: Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the IT in Real Estate market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the IT in Real Estate market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The IT in Real Estate market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the IT in Real Estate market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the IT in Real Estate market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this IT in Real Estate market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the IT in Real Estate market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global IT in Real Estate market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different IT in Real Estate market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the IT in Real Estate over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the IT in Real Estate across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the IT in Real Estate and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global IT in Real Estate market report covers the following solutions:

Segmentation

The key segments studied in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to account for a substantial share throughout the forecast period. The domicile of a large number of real estate giants is providing an edge to the region over other regions. The presence of advanced IT infrastructure along with fast-paced technological advancements is propelling the growth of the region.

Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions are sights of high growth rates owing to the proliferation of smartphones, which is triggering the adoption of mobility solutions in real estate organizations. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and E-commerce platform by real estate companies is also fuelling the growth of the region.

Global IT in Real Estate Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of the players offering IT solutions across the real estate sector are adopting collaborations and partnerships as their go-to strategies to stay ahead in the market. They are also focusing on innovative product launches to stay relevant in the market. Some of the prominent players in the global IT in real estate market are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, MRI Software LLC, and Salesforce.

The IT in Real Estate market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the IT in Real Estate market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global IT in Real Estate market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global IT in Real Estate market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the IT in Real Estate across the globe?

All the players running in the global IT in Real Estate market are elaborated thoroughly in the IT in Real Estate market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging IT in Real Estate market players.

