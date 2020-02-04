Human Milk Glycans Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 – 2028

Assessment of the Human Milk Glycans Market 2018 – 2028

The latest report on the Human Milk Glycans Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Human Milk Glycans Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

The report indicates that the Human Milk Glycans Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. The report dissects the Human Milk Glycans Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Human Milk Glycans Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global human milk glycans market are Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Pfizer Inc., Child Food Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone Nutricia, Perrigo Nutritionals, and others.

Region Wise Market Presence of Key Manufacturers in Global Human Milk Glycans Market

Consumers are inclining towards premium products which are apparent in both emerging and developed markets and rise in middle-class population, and expanding disposable income in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global human milk glycans market. Europe is expected to be the leading markets in the global human milk glycans market followed by North America, whereas other regions like the Asia Pacific and MEA are the highly fragmented market for infant formula. Thus, the prominent players are targeting developing countries such as India and China which is the largest and fastest growing human milk glycans market.

Global Human Milk Glycans Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Nestlé Espana S.A. has created a new infant formula with glycans that imitates two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk. The human milk oligosaccharides are the third rich, substantial component of breast milk, after fat and lactose. Nestle privileges to be the first company to replicate two human milk oligosaccharides constituents for an infant feeding. Spain is the first country to introduce the product which is distributed to various hospitals and pharmacies.

Opportunities for Global Human Milk Glycans Market Participants

Expanding number of working women, rising per capita expenditure on baby foods, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with human milk glycans are the factors due to which human milk glycans market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, human milk glycans consist of various nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and others are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the human milk glycans market.

