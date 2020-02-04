Hotels Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The global Hotels market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Hotels market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

By Geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The countries included in the North America region are U.S., Canada and rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France and rest of Europe. India, China, South Korea and Singapore are some of the major countries covered within the scope of Asia Pacific. Rest of the world region includes Brazil, UAE and Saudi Arabia among others.

The report also provides number of hotels present across each of the countries across segments. The key players operating in global hotels market are Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Marriott International Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., Accor Group, Indian Hotels Co Ltd., ITC Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, Atlantis The Palm Limited, and Four Seasons Holdings Inc. among others.

Global Hotels Market: By Type

ÃÂ· 1 Star

ÃÂ· 2 Star

ÃÂ· 3 Star

ÃÂ· 4 Star

ÃÂ· 5 Star

ÃÂ· Unrated

Global Hotels Market: By Geography

ÃÂ· North America

ÃÂ· U.S.

ÃÂ· Canada

ÃÂ· Rest of North America

ÃÂ· Europe

ÃÂ· U.K.

ÃÂ· Germany

ÃÂ· France

ÃÂ· Rest of Europe

ÃÂ· Asia Pacific

ÃÂ· India

ÃÂ· China

ÃÂ· South Korea

ÃÂ· Singapore

ÃÂ· Rest of Asia Pacific

ÃÂ· Rest of the World

ÃÂ· Brazil

ÃÂ· UAE

ÃÂ· Saudi Arabia

ÃÂ· Others

The global Hotels market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments.

