Hot Melt Adhesives Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Hot Melt Adhesives market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Hot Melt Adhesives market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Hot Melt Adhesives market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Hot Melt Adhesives market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Hot Melt Adhesives market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Hot Melt Adhesives market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global hot melt adhesives market is unlike many other markets in the chemicals and materials sector. Inundated with quality products and those that meet most requirements of users, the scope of rolling out a new products is little. However, the competition lies in the ability to produce large volumes of product in the global hot melt adhesives market. With growing demand from all three prominent industries, the volume of production is expected to swell in the coming years. To meet this challenge, companies in the global hot melt adhesives market are looking at technologies that will improve their production capacity. At the same time, most companies that have a strong foothold in mature markets like North America and Europe, are looking to expand in emerging regions in Asia Pacific. The room for growth in developing nations in this region is higher and hence the focus on establishing manufacturing facilities in these regions with latest technology will define the competency of companies in the future.

Some of the prominent names in the global hot melt adhesives market are

3M

Alfa International Corporation

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Sika AG

DowDuPont

Dymax

AICA ASIA Pacific Holding Pte Ltd

HB Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Jowat SE

Mactac

Mapei SpA

Paramelt BV

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Key Trends

Here are some of the prominent trends that are likely to drive growth in the global hot melt adhesives market

Electronics Industry

There is nothing more compelling than finding new business opportunities in the electronics sector. There is not a day that passes without a new product launch. That one factor is sufficient to keep the demand in the global hot melt adhesives market growing. As the need for electronics increases with day, the launch of new products is expected to increase. This also means that the demand for products in the global hot melt adhesives market is also expected to surge in the coming years.

Automotive

While the automobile industry is currently facing a slump in growth, experts opine that the sector will resurge to business in the next few months. Change in fuel technology and designs to suit new models will bring back the buzz in the automobile industry. And, this will have a positive impact on the global hot melt adhesives market’s growth in the coming years. With new products expected to hit the market in automobile sector, the need for products that meet requirements in the global hot melt adhesives market will also arise. This means the scope for business in the global hot melt adhesives market is expected to expand.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis

According to experts, Asia Pacific is expected to reign the global hot melt adhesives market. Countries like India, Japan, and China are likely to occupy the highest demand volumes for products in the global hot melt adhesives market. A positive growth graph for almost all important end-use sectors of the global hot melt adhesives market will influence growth during the forecast period.

The global hot melt adhesives market is segmented based on

Resin Type

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

Polyolefins

Polyamide

End-user Industry

Building and Construction

Paper, Board, and Packaging

Woodworking and Joinery

Transportation

Footwear and Leather

Healthcare (including Hygiene Products)

Electronics

