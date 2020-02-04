Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Hollow Fiber Membranes market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Segmentation, ongoing trends related to hollow fiber membranes, and growing research and development activities are other parameters that are also systematically presented in the global hollow fiber membranes market report.

Global Hollow Fiber Membranes Market: Notable Developments

Competition in the global hollow fiber membranes market seems consolidated, as few players hold dominant share in the market. Prominent players are engaged in enhancing the use of hollow fiber membranes to get a competitive edge. Other companies are also making changes in hollow fiber membranes to improve the efficiency of their work. For instance:

• A UK-based manufacturer of portable and reusable water filtration systems, LifeSaver entered into a contract with the National Graphene Institute to focus on developing graphene technology to enhance water filtration process. Together they aim to develop cutting-edge product to eliminate hazardous contaminants. They have incorporated grapheme in its existing market-leading water purification technology. They are planning to reduce the sieve size of it hollow fiber filtration membrane from 15 nanometers to 1-3 nanometers. By doing this the company’s product will be capable of removing various contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, and certain chemicals. Moreover, there are higher chances that the product can remove nuclear radiation from drinking water supplies.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global hollow fiber membranes market include –

DowDuPont

Polymem France

Asahi Kasei

Toray

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Spintek

Microdyn Nadir

Toyobo

Lenntech

Koch Membranes

Pentair

LG Chemicals

Global Hollow Fiber Membranes Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing investments in cell-based research and rising preference for continuous manufacturing has fueled growth in the global hollow fiber membranes market. Additionally, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals further augmented demand in this market.

Some restraining factors that might restrict the growth in this market include slow adoption of advanced technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and strict regulatory polices to ensure drug safety might also hamper growth in the global hollow fiber membranes market.

Presence of Large Number of Food and Beverages Companies to Strengthen Asia Pacific Hollow Fiber Membranes Market

North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key regions covered in the global hollow fiber membranes market. Of these, Asia Pacific is likely to hold maximum share in the global hollow fiber membranes market. Strict government policies for waste water recycling and process efficiency in countries like China, India, and Thailand has led the demand in Asia Pacific hollow fiber membranes market. Moreover, presence of large number of food and beverages companies in major markets has further augmented growth in this market. Growing knowledge about the importance and application of membrane systems in various industries is projected to be additional factor that increased integration of hollow fiber membrane.

Europe is likely to stand at the second position in the global hollow fiber membranes market. Growing demand from biopharmaceutical companies in for hollow fiber membranes has pushed North America hollow fiber membranes market. Developing biopharmaceutical sector in this region has also shown a positive response and is largely adopting hollow fiber membranes.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Hollow Fiber Membranes market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

