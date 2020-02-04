Greenhouse Film Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2024

The global Greenhouse Film market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Greenhouse Film market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Greenhouse Film market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Greenhouse Film across various industries.

The Greenhouse Film market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

segmented as follows:

Greenhouse Film Market: By Thickness (Volume Kilo Tons and Tons, Revenue US$ Mn and Thousand; 2016-2025)

<100 microns

101 – 150 microns

>150 microns

Greenhouse Film Market: By Resin Type (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

LDPE

EVA/EBA

LLDPE

PVC

Others

Greenhouse Film Market: By Application (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamental

Fruits

Greenhouse Film Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy Poland France Netherlands Greece Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Colombia Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Takeaways

The greenhouse film market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Middle East is generating considerable revenue as Israel and Iran are adopting greenhouse cultivations extensively.

For cultivation of vegetables, greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns (mainly thickness of 200 microns) are preferred. Cultivation of flowers requires greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns but less than 200 microns

Areas having high wind wave and temperature rely on greenhouse films with higher thickness

Globally, LDPE-based greenhouse films are the largely preferred by farmers

Fruits grown on trees cannot be cultivated in greenhouse. Only strawberries and muskmelons are cultivated in greenhouses as they are creepers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the greenhouse film market during the forecast period

The Greenhouse Film market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Greenhouse Film market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Greenhouse Film market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Greenhouse Film market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Greenhouse Film market.

The Greenhouse Film market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Greenhouse Film in xx industry?

How will the global Greenhouse Film market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Greenhouse Film by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Greenhouse Film ?

Which regions are the Greenhouse Film market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Greenhouse Film market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

