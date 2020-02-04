Global Sports Luggage Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2024
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Sports Luggage industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Sports Luggage market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.88% from 182.0 million $ in 2014 to 216.0 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Sports Luggage market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Sports Luggage will reach 283.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
Adidas
Nike
Under Armour
VFC
YONEX
ASICS America
Babolat
BAUER Hockey
DUNLOP SPORTS
Grays of Cambridge
Gunn & Moore and Unicorn Products
HEAD
KOOKABURRA
Prince Global Sports
PUMA
Slazenger
STX
Tecnifibre
Wilson Sporting Goods
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
Product Type Segmentation
Golf luggage
Ball sports luggage
Racket sports luggage
Hockey luggage
Cricket luggage
Industry Segmentation
Professional users
Recreational users
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: Trend (2019-2024)
Section 9: Product Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
