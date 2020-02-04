Global Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The neurophysiology devices and equipment market consist of sales of neurophysiology devices and equipment and related services. Most prevalent monitoring techniques under this market are Electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography/electroneurography (EMG/ENG) and the recording of evoked potentials (EP). These equipment and techniques are helpful in dealing with different functions of the nervous system such as spinal cord & peripheral nerve dysfunction brain alterations and nerve damage.

The global neurophysiology devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.51 billion at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the neurophysiology devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The neurophysiology devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the neurophysiology devices and equipment market are investing in advancement of technology to increase the efficiency of these devices. There have been plenty of innovations in the brain monitoring devices, for instance, EEG monitoring, Brain Simulation therapies and Intraoperative Neurophysiological monitoring. New technological innovations are enabling the development of devices which are integrating or adopting processes such as advanced neuroimaging techniques, stem cell therapies, and molecular interventions and microbiome technologies. There is also a trend of portable and wearable device technology assisting in home-based monitoring for ailments such as epilepsy and sleep apnea. For example, Smart Monitor, in 2019 developed SmartWatches called Embrace to monitor symptoms of epilepsy and instantly send alerts to the caregivers and family members of the patient, if any abnormal pattern is noticed in his body. This technology also helps in improving the safety and treatment of users.

Some of the major players involved in the Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment market are Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Dr. Langer Medical Gmbh, Natus Medical Incorporated and Inomed Medizintechnik.

