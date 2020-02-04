Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Size, Trends, Share, Application & Industry Growth Analysis Report 2020-2025

Market Overview

The global Intermodal Freight Transportation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 31480 million by 2025, from USD 22390 million in 2019.

The Intermodal Freight Transportation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Intermodal Freight Transportation market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Intermodal Freight Transportation market has been segmented into:

Rail-road

Road-water

Road-air

Others

By Application, Intermodal Freight Transportation has been segmented into:

Consumer and retail

Oil and gas

Industrial and manufacturing

Energy and mining

Food and beverages

Aerospace and defense

Construction

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Intermodal Freight Transportation markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Intermodal Freight Transportation market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share Analysis

Intermodal Freight Transportation competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Intermodal Freight Transportation sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Intermodal Freight Transportation sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Intermodal Freight Transportation are:

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Deutsche Post DHL Group

C.H. ROBINSON

Deutsche Bahn

UPS

Kuehne + Nagel

