Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric vehicle charging station market consist of sales of electric vehicle charging services. Electric vehicle charging stations provides charging facility to electric vehicles through alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging. AC charging station consists of level 1 and level 2 charging. Level 1 charging station uses 120V AC current, level 2 Charging station uses 240V AC current to charge the vehicles. Whereas the DC charging station also known as Level 3 charging station uses 480V DC current to charge the EVs.

The global electric vehicle charging stations market was valued at about $4.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $15.91 billion at a CAGR of 35.8% through 2022.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric vehicle charging stations in 2018, followed by North America. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the industry are increasingly offering ultra-quick charging capabilities of the direct current (DC) to aid performance optimization and ultra-fast-charge. The ultra-quick charging technologies of the direct current (DC) are used in electric vehicle charging stations to transfer current to electric vehicles through DC. DC fast charging or level 3 charging is capable of charging 80% of the electric vehicle battery within 20 minutes. DC fast charging stations with ultra-quick technology provide high-power DC current up to 120 kW directly into vehicle’s battery without passing through any onboard AC/DC converter. The necessary conversion from AC to DC by a convertor done in case of AC charging process can be eliminated.

Some of the major players involved in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market are Tesla, Chargepoint, Siemens, ClipperCreek and Schneider electric.

