Global AntiThyroid Drugs Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s AntiThyroid Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global antithyroid drugs market was valued at about $2.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.79 billion at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2022. The antithyroid drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for AntiThyroid Drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The antithyroid drugs market consists of sales of antithyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women. Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.

Major players in the antithyroid drugs market are Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. and AbbVie, Inc.

Graves’ disease is one of the direct causes of hyperthyroidism and the incidence of Graves’ disease increasing. In 2018, nearly 384,500 people were suffering from Graves’ disease in the seven major market across the globe and the USA accounted for the highest reported cases with a prevalence of 1.2%. Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism is also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the demand for antithyroid drugs thereby driving the market.

The antithyroid drugs market is being restrained by the side effects of medication used to treat hyperthyroidism condition. There are many side effects associated with the medication used to treat hyperthyroidism. For instance, according to a study it was found that two most commonly used antithyroid medications propylthiouracil (PTU) and methimazole (MMI) causes hepatotoxicity and death in children and major abnormalities in the fetus.

