Eye Care Products Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2017 – 2025

key players, and side effects of common medication are the major obstacles in the market growth of eye care products.

Eye Care Products Market: Segmentation

The global eye care products market can be segmented on the basis of product type, form type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

Artificial Tear Drops

Ointments or Emollients

Eye Washes

Hyperosomotics

Eyelid Scrubs

Decongestants

Antihistamines

On the basis of form type, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

Cream

Solution

Others

On the basis of end user, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

On the basis of region, global eye care products market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Eye Care Products Market: Overview

Eye care products are used in treating mild or common eye conditions such as allergy, excessive teardrops and others disorder. The ease in availability of eye care products over the counter and increasing emergence of e-commerce website such as medical expo are also aided in increasing sales of the product. The other factors such as low cost of the products and increasing incidence of dry eye, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and allergies also provides momentum towards the market growth of eye care products.

Eye Care Products Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global eye care products market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for eye care products, followed by Europe, owing to the rapidly rising elderly population. In addition, favorable commercial and government reimbursement policies such as Managed Care and Medicare respectively, are diving the growth of eye care products. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base coupled with the high proportion of geriatric population. However, the market in Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of inadequate healthcare infrastructure and scarcity of professionals.

Eye Care Products Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global eye care products market are Allergan, Inc., Accutome Inc., Prestige Brands, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Croda, Akorn Consumer Health, Shire US Inc., Scope Ophthalmics Ltd., VISUfarma, Novartis AG, and Precision Lens.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (Rest of MEA, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

