Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2028

In 2029, the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018.

In the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization Reservoir Imaging Reservoir Monitoring Subsurface Evaluation Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation Black Oil Simulator Compositional Simulator Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling Well Planning Trajectory Design Survey Database Drilling Engineering Casing Design Cement Design Hydraulics Mud Design BHA Design & Analysis Well Barrier AFE Drilling Operations Drilling Optimization Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring Wellsite Reporting Data Aggregation Drilling Automation Drilling Data Management Well Control Production Production Engineering Flow Assurance Engineering Production Analytics Production Operations Production Data Management Systems (PDMS) Digital Oilfield



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market? Which market players currently dominate the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market? What is the consumption trend of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software in region?

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.

Scrutinized data of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Report

The global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

