Europe Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Will Expand in the Coming Decade as Per Report

The Europe market size of Kidney Cancer Drugs Market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The major players in the kidney cancer drug market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Active Biotech AB, Novartis AG, Amgen, Genentech, Inc., Cipla Limited, and Pfizer Inc.

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Immunotherapies

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

mTOR Inhibitors

Generics

Other Products

By Brand

Afinitor (Everolimus)

Avastin (Bevacizumab)

Inlyta (Axitinib)

Nexavar (Sorafenib)

Proleukin (Aldesleukin)

Sutent (Sunitinib)

Torisel (Temsirolimus)

Votrient (Pazopanib)

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

