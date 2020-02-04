Erythropoietin Drugs Market will Expand by 2027 as Per Report

“Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market (Type, Application and Geography) – Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013-2020″, forecasts the Global EPO market to reach $11.9 billion by 2020, with promising CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2020. Darbepoetin alfa is fastest growing drug class at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to its high potency and minimal side-effects.

Rising incidences of Cancer, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease), and HIV have largely contributed to the overwhelming demand for EPO drugs. Approximately 20% of the patients suffering from Cancer/HIV and ~70% of the patients suffering from ESRD undergo chemotherapy, which induces anemia in such patients, requiring EPO treatment. Despite this, the market nevertheless witnesses restraints due to highly priced EPO drugs resulting in minimal adoption. However, commercialization of EPO biosimilars would eventually ease the influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Globally, ~70% of the market share is held by the developed regions owing to favorable reimbursements leading to affordability for EPO drugs. Going forward, owing to commercialization of EPO biosimilars, the Asia-Pacific EPO drugs market would be the most potential market among other regions.

Key findings of the study:

Europe led the global EPO drug market in 2013 closely followed by North America

Asia Pacific EPO drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, fastest among the four geographies

Currently, Anemia therapeutics (Cancer and HIV treatment) market leads the overall EPO drugs market; however, kidney therapeutic segment would emerge as the largest market segment by 2020

Originator companies are investing in R&D for expanding product i.e. EPO drug applications to newer disorders such as neural diseases and in wound healing

EPO drugs market is witnessing high commercialization of biosimilars for the ‘off-patent’ drug namely Erythropoietin alfa

The first EPO drug – Epogen (Erythropoietin alfa), launched by Amgen, has witnessed patent expiry in 2014. Following this, a number of biosimilar Erythropoietin alfa have been launched by major companies such as Biocon, Ranbaxy, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. In addition, Amgen currently owns the patent Aranesp for Darbepoetin alfa; which is expected to expire by 2016, thus, calling for launch of Darbepoetin alfa biosimilars. Some of leading players operating in EPO drug market are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

