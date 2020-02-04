Email Market – Future Need Assessment 2027
Email Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Email industry with a focus on the Global market.
The key points of the Email Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Email industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Email industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Email industry.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Email Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Email are included:
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Company profile of the key players profiled in the global email marketing industry specifically covers provides company details (HQ, Foundation Year, Employee Strength), market presence of the company by segment., strategy of the company for the growth in the competitive market, revenue and operating profits and SWOT analysis.
Key players operating the global email marketing industry companies profiled are Alchemy Worx Ltd., Adestra Ltd, GetResponse, VerticalResponse, Inc., dotmailer Ltd, Forfront Ltd., BlueHornet Inc., Constant Contact, Inc., BlueTie Inc., Drip, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), The Rocket Science Group, LLC (mailChimp), iContact Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Campaign Monitor, Natexo Group, Epsilon, Responsys Inc (Oracle Corporation) and Salesforce Inc.
The global market for email marketing is segmented as below:
By Component
- Software/Application
- White Label Software
- Third-party Standard
- Web-based Application
- Services
- Integration and Installation
- Support and Maintenance
By Type
- Traditional
- Automated
By Enterprise
- Small and medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
By End-use Industry
- Retail/E-Commerce
- IT & Telecom
- Travel & Leisure
- Print/Publishing
- BFSI
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
