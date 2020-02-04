Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 to 2022

Electric Vehicle Battery Market dimension will probably achieve xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, from xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 was considered as the base and 2017 to 2022 because the prediction interval to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle Battery .

This industry study presents the Electric Vehicle Battery Market size, historic breakdown information (2014-2019) and forecast 2017 to 2022. The Private Plane manufacturing, revenue and market share by producers, key areas and type; The usage of Electric Vehicle Battery Market in volume terms are also provided for major states (or areas ), and also for each application and product at the international level.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market report coverage:

The Market report covers extensive analysis of fiscal influences, structure, possible, fluctuations, and the industry range. The analysis also enfolds the test of share market size, merchandise & sales volume, earnings, and increase speed. In addition, it includes trustworthy and authentic estimations.

The Market has been reporting expansion rates that are substantial with appreciable CAGR for the past couple of decades. According to the report, the marketplace is expected to grow aggressively during the forecast period and in addition, it can influence the financial structure using a greater revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact parent marketplace and its peers as the expansion rate of the marketplace is being accelerated by increasing incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, advanced products, and raw material affluence.

The research aims are Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report:

To analyze and study the Electric Vehicle Battery status and forecast involving, manufacturing, revenue, consumption, historic and forecast

To present the key manufacturers earnings and market share, growth plans and SWOT analysis in next years

To segment the breakdown data by manufacturers, kind, areas and applications

To examine the regions that are international and key market benefit and potential, opportunity and challenge, restraints and Hazards

To identify trends, drivers, affect factors in international and regions

To analyze each submarket Connected to growth trend and their participation to the Market

To examine developments such as acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and expansions in the market

Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Panasonic Corporation, a leading player in electric vehicle battery market, announced the launch of ‘Nymbus’ – the first of its kind smart EV charging service in India. The new service, designed and developed to cater the growing Indian mobility market, combines various physical components such as charging stations, telematics systems, and others with virtual components including AI, cloud service, and analytics to deliver one stop solution.

In April 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it has formed an alliance with the Swedish manufacturer of fuel-cell stacks – Powercell Sweden AB. Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to make the polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells ready for production and use in commercial trucks and cars.

Toshiba Corporation

Founded in 1939, Toshiba Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has operations worldwide. The company is organized into for main groupings including the Digital Products Group, the Electronics Devices Group, the Social Infrastructure Group, and the Home Appliances Group. Toshiba’s line of SCiB™

rechargeable batteries offer the benefits of high energy density and rapid recharging, making important contributions to promoting the spread of electric vehicles.

Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv)

Founded in 1994, Delphi Automotive PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has renamed itself Aptiv in December 2017. Aptiv offers an extensive EV/HEV product portfolio with a complete range of E/E architecture systems and components for every high power and high voltage application.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Established in 1970, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. is based in Yongin, South Korea, and specializes in manufacturing and sales of batteries worldwide. The company operates through three main segments including Chemicals, Electronic Materials, and Energy, and also offers a range of prismatic lithium-ion battery cells, battery modules and battery packs.

LG Chem Ltd.

Founded in 1947, LG Chem Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and engages in the basic materials and chemicals, IT and electronic materials, energy solution, advanced materials, and life sciences businesses. The company specializes in supplying high-performance and quality batteries for electric vehicles to the global automobile manufacturers.

Denso Corporation

Established in 1949, Denso Corporation is based in Aichi Prefecture, Japan and operates in various regions around the world. In addition to automotive components, service parts and accessories, the company offers a range of product for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Additional Insights

Parallel hybrid powertrains continue to account for relatively large sales of electric vehicle batteries, with nearly 70% share in 2018. Sales of these batteries remain driven by increasing use of parallel hybrid powertrains in EVs and HEVs, as they eliminate the inefficiency of converting mechanical power to electricity and increase efficiency for highway driving.

Electric vehicle battery market gains also remain significant from passenger cars, with sales in 2022 estimated to exceed US$ 33,000 million.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on electric vehicle battery market provides industry-based intelligence and in-depth insights into the global market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of electric vehicle battery market for the period, 2017-2022, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and complete secondary research is followed by a thorough primary research, to obtain valuable information about historical and current growth parameters of the electric vehicle battery market.

In this analysis, the years believed to gauge the market size of Electric Vehicle Battery Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2017 to 2022

This report involves the opinion of market size for significance (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both bottom-up and upper approaches have been utilized to estimate and confirm the market size of Economy, to estimate the size of other determined submarkets in the market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary study, along with their market shares have been determined through secondary and main research. All percentage stocks, splits, and breakdowns are determined using sources and confirmed sources. For those data information by type, company, region and program, 2018 is considered as the foundation year. The year was considered data information was unavailable for the foundation year.

