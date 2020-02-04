Electric Dental Handpiece Market – Key Development by 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Electric Dental Handpiece Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Trends

The global market for electric dental handpiece is gaining substantially from the rising prevalence of oral diseases across the world. As per the FDI World Dental Federation’s Oral Health Atlas, 2015, 3.9 billion people have been affected by oral disease, worldwide, particularly with untreated tooth decay that impacts nearly 44% of the global population.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Market Potential

The global market for electric dental handpiece is expected to gain substantially over the years to come from the rising research and development activities, improvements in the global medical and healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing investments by leading players in developing economies, especially in the Asian region. However, the high cost incurred in the procurement and maintenance of electric dental handpieces, and the easy availability of relatively cheaper products from local vendors may limit the growth of this market to some extent in the years to come.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regional markets for electric dental handpiece, North America and Europe has been holding the leading position due to a number of factors, such as the continuous increase in the geriatric population, easy availability of advanced dentistry instruments, and the presence of highly-skilled dentists. These regional markets are anticipated to remain on the top over the next few years, thanks to the presence of a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Competitive Analysis

KaVo Dental GmbH, Dentsply Sirona Inc., A-dec Inc., Nakanishi Inc., DentalEZ Group, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, SciCan Ltd., W&H Group, Brasseler USA, Dentamerica Inc., J. Morita Corp., Lares Research, and Being Foshan Medical Equipment Ltd. are some of the key participants in the global market for electric dental handpiece. The business landscape in this market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large pool of participants.

