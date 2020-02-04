Dryer Vents Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019 to 2029

Dryer Vents Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2029 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dryer Vents .

This industry study presents the Dryer Vents Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2019 to 2029. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Dryer Vents market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=538

Dryer Vents Market report coverage:

The Dryer Vents Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Dryer Vents Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The study objectives are Dryer Vents Market Report:

To analyze and research the Dryer Vents status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

To present the key Dryer Vents manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=538

Competitive Landscape

While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.

The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as

Defleco ,LLC

Dundas Jafine Inc.

Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.

InOvate Technologies, Inc.

M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.

collectively accounting for ~30% revenue share. On the other side, the market in Latin America and Asia Pacific is operated by a large number of relatively small players. However, limited production capabilities and distribution networks of these players have restricted their significance at the global level.

In an effort to gain a competitive edge through versatile product offerings within a shorter timeframe, manufacturers are rigorously investing in R&D activities. Adoption of advanced injection molding processes has also been a trending strategy for the participants in dryer vents industry landscape. Hy-C Company, LLC offers ICC listed ‘Dryer Vent Made Easy (DVME)’ that completely eliminates the use of flex pipe and reduces the risk of dryer fires. In addition to diversify their product portfolios, a number of players in the dryer vents market are intensifying their focus on offering commercial as well as industry-specific installation and venting solutions.

Strategic acquisitions of the leading stakeholders in dryer vents market will also remain a key focus area for key market players. For instance, in 2017, MiTek Industries, Inc.’s M&M Manufacturing acquired Snappy ™ Company, the US-based supplier of metal duct systems for the residential HVAC markets. Post this acquisition, both the companies declared that they are combining their manufacturing competencies and refocusing on their customer experience strategies. Moreover, the former has a strong distribution footprint, and continues to be the choice of customers for faster product delivery.

For an incisive outlook on the competitive scenario, get a sample of the report

Key Factors Shaping the Dryer Vents Market

Dryer venting continues to gain traction as a viable system to speed up the drying of clothes while controlling the formation of lint. Continued urbanization, coupled with busier lifestyles of modern consumers, leads to a surge in the demand for service based businesses such as Laundromat, thereby creating high demand for dryer vents.

Implementation of drop-off laundry and delivery services along with advances in dry cleaning methods, especially in dense urban areas where consumers want convenience, have been creating a niche business, that finds the application of dryer vents.

With ~43 million units sold in 2018, dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air.

units sold in dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air. Rapid growth in the adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the account of increasing infrastructural activities and rising disposable income of consumers, has been complementing the growth of dryer vents market.

Rising awareness about the use of dryer vents and their cleaning methods to enable efficient airflow and reduce the danger of clothes dryer fires has also worked to the advantage of market stakeholders.

Key Challenges Faced by the Dryer Vents Market Players

Several research studies show that house fires caused by dryers are far more common than generally believed, calling for the implementation of stringent regulations and standards for dryers and vents, with respect to their installation. Subsequently, the regulatory bodies have imposed strict policies that approve only specific designs of dryer vents, which continues to challenge the growth of market players.

Growing preference for ventless dryers over vented variants along with rising instances of accumulation of lint in the dryer vents that could lead fire breakouts has added to the reluctance of adopting dryer vents.

Additional Insights

Virtually Invisible Dryer Vents to Improve Aesthetic Appearance

As innovation spawns in the dyer vents space, market stakeholders are creating new vent designs that not only improve the functionalities but also allow to hide the vent. For instance, in 2019, Hide-a-Vent launched innovative vent designs, made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic that can be easily mounted to exterior walls of any structure and camouflage the exterior vents with a customizable cover. Apart from the continuous illusion created by the vent cover and matching piece of sliding, innovative vent designs focus on a few other features as well, such as noise elimination and prevention of the pest or bird penetration.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR’s new publication offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the growth prospects of the dryer vents market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the dryer vents market for the period between 2019 and 2029, a two-step methodology and unique approach have been adopted by the analysts.

A thorough primary and secondary research have been conducted to provide compelling insights that can equip the stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions with clarity. The report on dryer vents market has also gone through a number of authentication procedures to ensure the reliability and uniqueness of the information provided in the report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dryer Vents Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2029

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=538

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dryer Vents Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Why Companies Trust FMR?

A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space

Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day

The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques

Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses

Round the clock customer service

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald