Drilling and Completion Fluids Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Drilling and Completion Fluids Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drilling and Completion Fluids .

This report studies the global market size of Drilling and Completion Fluids , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Drilling and Completion Fluids Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Drilling and Completion Fluids history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Drilling and Completion Fluids market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Landscape

The major players of global drilling and completion fluids market are Schlumberger (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Newpark Resources Inc. (U.S.), Weatherford international plc. (U.S.), Stellar Drilling Fluids LLC (U.S.), M-I Swaco (U.S.), and China oilfield services Ltd. (China). Some other important players in the market are National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Scomi Group (Malaysia), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

By Application Onshore Offshore

By Fluid System Water-based system Oil-based system Synthetic-based system Others

By Well Type Conventional HPHT

By Region Asia Pacific Europe North America South America Middle East Africa



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Drilling and Completion Fluids product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drilling and Completion Fluids , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drilling and Completion Fluids in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Drilling and Completion Fluids competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Drilling and Completion Fluids breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Drilling and Completion Fluids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drilling and Completion Fluids sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

