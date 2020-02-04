Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2026
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report: A rundown
The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.
The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.
An in-depth list of key vendors in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market include:
Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.
The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:
Global DRaaS Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global DRaaS Market: By End User
- BFSi
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Education
- Others
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size
- Large Companies
- Mid-Sized Companies
- Small Companies
Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model
- To Cloud DRaaS
- In Cloud DRaaS
- From Cloud DRaaS
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type
- Real-Time Protection
- Backup
- Data Security
- Professional Services
The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.
