Diacetone Alcohol Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2028

Diacetone Alcohol Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Diacetone Alcohol industry with a focus on the Global market.

key developments in the field of chemistry. Diacetone alcohol is commonly known as DAA and has the chemical formula CH3C(O)CH2C(OH)(CH3)2. The application portfolio of diacetone alcohol is quite wide and this underpins the splendid demand within the global market for diacetone alcohol. DAA is a synthetic intermediate that is used to process several other compounds, and this further propels demand within the global market. It is projected that the global market for diacetone alcohol would witness the inflow of abundant revenues within the global market for diacetone alcohol.

The use of diacetone alcohol in lacquers where it gives a glossy finish to the surfaces has driven demand within the global market. Furthermore, the odourless appeal of the end product that are brushed with diacetone alcohol is also favourable across a number of industries. Wood thinners and wood preservatives are amongst other substances that contain diacetone alcohol, and this also creates growth opportunities within the global market. Besides this, thinners and printing pastes are also manufactured with the help of diacetone alcohol which further allows for market growth.

On the basis of geography, the demand for diacetone alcohol in North America has been rising on account of the expansive use of wood work in several industries. Moreover, the market for diacetone alcohol in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa has also expanded on account of several advancements in the field of constructions and chemicals.

Global Diacetone Alcohol Market: Overview

Diacetone alcohol chiefly finds usage as a solvent in a wide variety of professional and industrial applications in area such as cleaning, coatings, lubricants, polymer processing, metal working fluids, and water treatment. The chemical is also found in a number of consumer products such as inks, adhesives, paints, agrochemicals, and household cleaners. Diacetone alcohol is also used as a chemical intermediate in the preparation of a variety of other compounds.

The compound finds usage in cellulose ester polishes owing to its brilliant gloss and hardening properties. The paints and coatings industry is a leading consumer of the compound, utilizing it for producing dopes, wood stains, printing pastes, lacquer thinners, and wood preservatives. Other applications of diacetone alcohol are seen in the production of artificial leather and silk, permanent markers, photographic film and coating compositions for textiles and paper. The report analyzes the overall growth prospects of the market over the period between 2018 and 2028.

Global Diacetone Alcohol Market: Market Dynamics

The market for diacetone alcohol is expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years, thanks to the thriving paints and coatings industry, which is one of the key consumers of the compound. Over the past few years, there has been a vast surge in building construction and infrastructure development activities in emerging economies across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America owing to exponential rise in population and rise in urban settlements. Rising disposable incomes and increased expenditure on artistic beautification of commercial and residential setups in these regions have led to a vast rise in uptake of a variety of paints and coatings, which has, in turn, proved to be a key driver for the diacetone alcohol market.

Rise in stringent environment protection rules and regulations in developed as well as developing economies have necessitated the development of paints and coatings that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This scenario has also led to the increased demand for diacetone alcohol owing to the compound’s low VOC content. The compound also benefits from its properties such as quick dry time, high film-forming ability, and excellent gloss. In the next few years, the rising demand for better quality and environment-friendly paints and coatings is expected to work well for the global diacetone alcohol market.

Global Diacetone Alcohol Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical standpoint, the report covers the diacetone alcohol market for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Presently, the market in Asia Pacific has been helmed as the most promising regional market owing to the thriving construction industry and China’s role as one of the leading producers of industrially viable compounds and chemicals. Over the report’s forecast period as well, the market for diacetone alcohol in Asia Pacific is likely to achieve great strides owing to favorable growth prospects in the construction sector in the region. Use of the compound as an intermediary chemical for the production of a variety of other chemicals and compounds will allow the Asia Pacific market to remain its leading consumer.

Global Diacetone Alcohol Market: Competitive Dynamics

The vendor landscape of the global diacetone alcohol market is largely fragmented in nature, featuring several small and large companies offering similar products. Thus the level of competition is intense and companies are compelled to focus on strategies related to product pricing, quality, and performance. Focus on growth opportunities in new application areas and emerging regional markets has also increased as companies look to gain a larger hold on the market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global diacetone alcohol market are KH Neochem, Arkema, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Solvay, and Monument Chemical.

