Dental Laser Market Projected to Grow Steadily During2017 – 2025

Dental Laser Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Dental Laser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dental Laser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dental Laser Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

The growth of the global dental laser market largely relies on improvements in surgical procedures, and endorsement of minimally-invasive techniques. Some of the key developments related to this market are explained herein.

Biolase, Inc. has upped its game in the global dental laser market in recent times. The company recently announced the launch of its flagship ‘Epic Hygiene Laser’ that could help in expediting dental treatment. The announcement was made at the Greater New York Dental Meeting held between 29th November and 04th December in New York City. The food and drug administration (FDA) has approved the laser for usage in dental clinics and hospitals.

The growth of the vendors operating in the global dental laser market hinges on to the popularity of various dental treatments. These vendors can capitalise on the need for smile enhancement, teeth whitening, and other treatments within dentistry.

Global Dental Laser Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Swift and Seamless Dental Treatment

The relevance of dental lasers in the contemporary times can be gauged by the fact that these lasers are the most sought-after dental equipment. The overarching demand for dental lasers as against other dental equipment such as cone beam CT systems and laboratory machines is suggestive of paced market growth. Furthermore, investments in dental research have pointed to the utility of dental laser in expediting treatment and recovery. Henceforth, the next decade holds tremendous growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the global dental laser market. Dentists and medical professionals have also pointed to the use of minimally invasive technologies for dental treatment.

Relevance of RCT within Dentistry

The need to foster improvements in root canal treatment (RCT) has compelled dentists to use dental lasers. These lasers help in oral surgeries, and cause minimal pain during the process. Furthermore, effectiveness of treatment and speed of recovery are two important dynamics pertaining to the use of dental lasers. Therefore, the growth graph of the global dental laser market is set to trace an upward trajectory in the years to follow. Advancements in endodontics and periodontics have also led to increase usage of dental lasers in recent times.

The global dental laser market can be segmented by:

Product

Soft Tissue Dental Laser

All Tissue Dental Laser

Application

Oral Surgery

Peri-implants

Periodontics

Endodontic Treatment

Tooth Whitening

Conservative Dentistry

By End-use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

