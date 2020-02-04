Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027 (New Edition)

The global dead sea mud cosmetics market reached USD 2,318.40 million in 2018 by registering a CAGR of 11.25% across the globe. Additionally, the market is expected to garner USD 5,841.41 million by the end of 2027.

The global demand for dead Sea mud cosmetics is increasing on the back of increasing consumer preference towards naturally derived cosmetics. Further, increasing health benefits of dead Sea mud cosmetic products is majorly driving the market over the forecast period.

North America is slated to account for a share of 32.57% in 2018 in the dead Sea mud cosmetics market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the high disposable income of the region. Increasing demand for natural or organic beauty products from the global male population is also expected to impel the growth of the market in North America. The US is the major market driving the growth in the region.

Additionally, the US dead Sea mud cosmetics market reached USD 630.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1563.95 million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.07% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027.

The European market is expected to expand at CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. europe dead Sea mud cosmetics market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 1602.30 million by the end of 2027 from USD 631.53 million in 2018. Germany is a prominent country driving the growth of the market in the region.

Germany accounted for 27.32% market share in Europe dead Sea mud cosmetics market in the year 2018. Moreover, Germany dead Sea mud cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Aroma Dead Sea, AHAVA Cosmetics, Aqua Dead Sea, and Seacret Direct are some of the prominent players of the market.

