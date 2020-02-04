Converged Infrastructure Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2026

Converged Infrastructure Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Converged Infrastructure Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Converged Infrastructure Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The global converged infrastructure market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market The key market players compete their competition on the basis of factors such as price, performance, quality, support services and innovations of product. Major players in converged infrastructure market are Nutanix, Inc. (The U.S), Hitachi Data Systems (The U.S), Oracle Corporation (The U.S), IBM Corporation (The U.S), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (The U.S), Cisco System, Inc. (The U.S), VMware Inc.(The U.S), Dell EMC (The U.S), Scale Computing (The U.S) and NetApp, Inc. (The U.S) among others.

The Converged Infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by Components

Server

Storage

Network

Software

Services

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by Architecture Type

Pre- Configured

Customized

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by End Use Industry

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



