Container Liner Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate



In this report, XploreMR offers an eight year forecast of the global container liner market between 2019 and 2027. In terms of value, the container liner market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.0%. The study reveals the market dynamics in six geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current container liner market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global container liner market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global container liner market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The container liner market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of container liner, in all the six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the container liner market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the container liner market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for container liner has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The container liner market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the container liner market. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global container liner market supply/demand scenario.

The global container liner market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of container liner and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of container liner as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the container liner market. Porter’s analysis for the global container liner market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global container liner market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity that are affecting the growth of the container liner market.

On the basis of material type, the container liner market has been segmented into polypropylene (PP), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), metalized films and others such as polystyrene (PS). Of these, PVC segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global container liner market.

The product type considered in the container liner market study includes end fill, open top, top fill, and wide access. Of these, the end fill container liner segment accounts for the major share of the global container liner market.

The capacity considered in the container liner market study includes 20 foot, 30 foot and 40 foot. Of these, the 20 foot container liner segment accounts for the major share of the global container liner market.

On the basis of end-use, the global container liner market has been segmented into agriculture, chemical, building & construction, mining, food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages segment in the global container liner market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the container liner market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional container liner market for 2019–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the container liner market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of container liner and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the container liner market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the container liner market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for container liner and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the container liner market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of container liner globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total container liner market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in container liner market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the container liner market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the container liner market.

The key manufacturers in the container liner market profiled in this report include– Greif, Inc., Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Lc Packaging International B.V., Berry Global, Inc., United Bags, Inc., Display Pack, Inc., CDF Corporation, CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems, LLC., Bulk Corp International, Emmbi Company, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Nier Systems Inc., Composite Containers Llc, and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. among others. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global container liner market during 2019-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Container Liner Market

By Material Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Metalized Films

Others (PS, etc.)

By Capacity

20 Foot

30 Foot

40 Foot

By Product Type

End Fill

Open Top

Top Fill

Wide Access

By End Use

Agriculture

Chemical

Building & Construction

Mining

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Key Regions Covered in the Container Liner Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

Australia & NZ

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Japan

