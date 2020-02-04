Coil Coatings Market Size,Forecast 2025 Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities with Top Application Such as Desktops and Mobiles

Global Coil Coatings Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Coil Coatings industry.

Rising adoption of new technologies for the production of coil coatings is one of the factors that is fuelling the growth of the North America coil coatings market. The coil coatings industry has changed significantly over the recent past. Implementation of new technologies and several consolidations among key players are some of the key trends identified across the value chain in the North America coil coatings market. For instance, recently BlueScope entered into a joint venture with Tokyo based steel manufacturing company Nippon Steel. This consolidation will likely help the company in enhancing its presence in the global coil coatings market.

Topcoats product type segment is expected to dominate the coil coatings market in North America

Topcoats are the most utilised materials in the coil coating process. Topcoats provide colour, gloss and mechanical, chemical and UV resistance to the finished coil and hence they are widely adopted. The topcoats segment in the North America coil coatings market is inclined towards high value-high growth and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. On the other hand, polyester is the most widely adopted material for coil coatings in North America, owing to its inherent advantages such as good chemical resistance and weather resistance, making it fit to be utilised in interiors and exteriors of buildings, profiling and roofing material and home appliances. \”

