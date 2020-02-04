Child Resistant Pouches Market’s Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2018 – 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Child Resistant Pouches Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global child resistant pouches market are – IMPAK Corporation, Sierra Bags, Dymapak, Stink Sack, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi Plc, Amcor Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Sonoco Products Company, among others.

The raw material suppliers include – E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, and United Company RUSAL Plc, among others.

Exhibit 2 represents the Tier classification of companies which have been considered in this article. Company annual reports have been used as sources for calculating the revenue share of child resistant pouches.

Tier structure has been considered as follows –

Companies with revenues generated from selling child resistant pouches exceeding US$ 5 Mn, have been considered Tier I companies. Those with segment revenues between US$ 1 Mn & US$ 5 Mn, have been considered as Tier II companies. Finally, companies with segment revenue below US$ 1 Mn have been considered as Tier III companies.

Exhibit 3 represents the production clusters of child resistant pouches in key regions. The bubbles, however, do not indicate any market numbers.

Global child resistant pouches market: Significance

Annually, a significant number of accidental drug ingestion cases are reported, of which, nearly 45% of the cases comprise of children below 52 months, as the subject. To curb the risk of accidental ingestion by children, yet, ensure a convenient opening system for adults, child resistant packaging, and by extension, pouches, are manufactured.

Child resistant pouches are mostly used in the pharmaceutical, and medicinal marijuana industry, due to high demand for specific packaging, and packaging solutions which are compliant with government regulations.

Key developments shaping the market

The child resistant pouches market is subject to significant influence from government regulations and design level innovation among key manufacturers.

In October 2015 , IMPAK Corporation, which is one of the leading manufacturers of advanced flexible packaging launched its series of PharmaLoc child resistant bags. The new products reduce chances of accidental opening by children, while ensuring a one-handed-pinch-and-slide operation for adults.

, IMPAK Corporation, which is one of the leading manufacturers of advanced flexible packaging launched its series of PharmaLoc child resistant bags. The new products reduce chances of accidental opening by children, while ensuring a one-handed-pinch-and-slide operation for adults. In February 2016, a new child resistant packaging technology ‘ Child-Guard ’, was implemented on pouches, by Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The concept is the new edition to the Slide-Rite slider family of products, and also, has been developed in accordance with the Poison Prevention Packaging Act

Design level trends

Globally, manufacturers of child resistant pouches are emphasizing on innovative designs, such as that of ‘Thumb-Pocket’ zipper bags. These have thumb tab zippers, which are easy for adults to open. The design includes a sophisticated press-to-close zipper, instead of a bulky pull-tab closure. Also, a significant number of single dose child resistant pouches feature micro tear slits for opening. The micro perforation near the corner enables adults to tear the package open, without efforts.

In addition, child resistant pouches are designed to be opaque, to eliminate product visibility. The ‘PharmaLoc’ External latch pouches feature a tab, which can only be opened with two-handed dexterity, which is impossible to achieve by children aged below 52 months. Another feature which is seen in child resistant pouches is a ‘Push-pin’ child guard features, wherein, a special pin needs to be inserted to the zipper to access the contents.

The road ahead

The advancement in pharmaceutical drug formulation processes, coupled with the ever expanding variety of drugs will continue to create absolute need for special packaging, to ensure total reduction of accidental ingestion cases. The global child resistant pouches market will be influenced by further amendment in existing regulations, in accordance with advancement in drug formulations. Therefore, the global child resistant pouches market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

