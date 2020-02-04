Central Venous Catheter Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate



A central venous catheter, also known as central line catheter, is a long, thin, flexible tube placed in a large vein near the heart. It reaches a large vein through the internal jugular vein, subclavian vein or femoral vein. Central venous catheters are used for administering medicines, fluids, nutrients, blood and blood products. Also, these catheters are used for measuring central venous pressure (CVP), haemodialysis and chemotherapy over a long period of time.

Central venous catheters considered in this report fall under tunnelled and non-tunnelled product category. Tunnelled catheters are inserted subcutaneously from the site of the insertion. The catheter and its attachments are underneath the skin. The risk of infection is lower due to subcutaneous tunnelling to distal exit site. Whereas Non-tunnelled catheters are mostly inserted through subclavian vein or internal jugular vein. The insertion method is percutaneous venipuncture. The surgeon or anaesthesiologist inserts the CVC at the patient’s bedside in the operation theatre. As non-tunnelled catheter protrudes externally and there is no subcutaneous tunnelling, the risk of infection is high.

The global central venous catheter market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 647.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to register a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period (2016–2026).

Increasing rates of hospitalisations coupled with a high adoption rate is boosting the global central venous catheter market

Growth of the global central venous catheter market is mainly driven by rising adoption and growing demand for antimicrobial coated catheters, coupled with socio-economic factors such as increasing disease incidences due to a growing geriatric population. Other prominent growth drivers are product innovations and increasing rates of hospitalisations.

Product category, insertion procedure, indication and the age of the patient is set to define the reimbursement landscape for central venous catheters. Catheter manufacturers are concentrating on investing more on product design and quality to minimize the impact on patient safety.

However, higher cost of antimicrobial coated catheters and complications associated with central venous catheterization procedures act as restraints in the global central venous catheter market.

Non-tunnelled catheters are expected to dominate the global central venous catheter market throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the market is segmented into tunnelled and non-tunnelled central venous catheters. In terms of revenue share, non-tunnelled catheters dominated the global central venous catheter market in 2015 and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period.

Antimicrobial coated catheter product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on property, the market has been segmented into antimicrobial coated and non-antimicrobial coated central venous catheters. In terms of revenue share, non-antimicrobial coated catheters dominated the global central venous catheter market in 2015 and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. Whereas antimicrobial coated catheter product segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Multi lumen catheters accounted for the highest revenue from the global central venous catheter market

Based on design, the market has been segmented into single lumen, double lumen, and multi lumen central venous catheters. Multi lumen catheters accounted for the highest revenue from the central venous catheter market.

Polyurethane central venous catheters are the most popular amongst the composition sub segment

Based on composition, the market has been segmented into polyurethane, silicone, and polyurethane/polycarbonate central venous catheters. Polyurethane central venous catheters accounts for the highest revenue from the central venous catheter market.

Hospitals segment currently accounts for the highest revenue from the central venous catheter market

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Hospitals segment currently accounts for the highest revenue from the central venous catheter market due to increasing usage of central venous catheters in ICU and CICU.

North America is a key market for central venous catheters and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period

In terms of value, North America has been estimated to dominate the global central venous catheter market in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. APEJ and Japan are estimated to be the fastest growing markets in terms of revenue, while Western Europe is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR despite a decline in population. In terms of value, APEJ is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Central venous catheter market is largely consolidated with key players occupying a major market share

Some key players in the global central venous catheter market included in this report are AngioDynamics, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, Kimal, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vygon (UK) Ltd. and others.

The Central Venous Catheter market is largely consolidated, with top four players accounting for around 88% market share in 2015. Market players such as C.R. Bard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, Inc., and Vygon dominated the global central venous catheter market in 2015. These established players are focused on their strategic moves such as product launches, increasing their distribution channel for central venous catheters and getting into partnerships and agreements to increase the brand awareness of their products.

