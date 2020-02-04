Carotenoids Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2027

The ‘Carotenoids market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Carotenoids market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Carotenoids market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Carotenoids market, have also been charted out in the report.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global carotenoids market is mainly segmented as mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global carotenoids market is expected to witness significant growth attributed to increasing demand for functional food products in the food and beverage industry. As the need for protection against various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases continue to increase, demand for carotenoids in the food and beverage industry is expected to remain high. Alzheimer’s disease, eye disorders, cataract, infertility, heartburn, depression, high blood pressure and epilepsy are some of the diseases that continue to derive demand for carotenoids in the functional food products globally. Increasing prevalence of various diseases is expected to impact growth of the global carotenoids market significantly.

Moreover, increasing demand for food colorants in the bakery products and other confectionary products has further led to surge in the sales of carotenoids in the global market. Surge in demand for food colorants and food supplements has further led to surge in demand for carotenoids in the global market. This in turn is expected to contribute towards growth of the global carotenoids market positively.

In addition, carotenoids also continue to witness significant demand in the personal care and cosmetic industry. As the carotenoids are rich in antioxidants and other healthy properties such as vitamin A, C, E, and D, demand is expected to remain high in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Moreover, surge in demand for the dietary supplements has further contributed towards growth of the global carotenoids market significantly. As the need for producing carotenoids continue to increase, manufacturers are increasingly looking to opt for carotenoids in the pharmaceutical industry. As the carotenoids are rich in various health benefits, sales of the carotenoids in the food, cosmetics and personal care industry.

Global Carotenoids Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global carotenoids market is segmented into product type, application, source, and region. On the basis of product type, the global carotenoids market is segmented as beta-carotene, lutein, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lycopene, and others. Based on application, the global market is segmented as food & beverage industry, feed industry, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, cosmetic & personal care, and other applications. By source, the global market is segmented as synthetic and natural. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Global Carotenoids Market: Competition

Major players in the global carotenoid market are Royal DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology, FMC Corporation, Farbest Brands, ExcelVite, EID Parry, Doehler Group, DDW The Color House, Cyanotech Corporation, Chr. Hansen, BASF, AquaCarotene, Allied Biotech, and Algatechnologies.

