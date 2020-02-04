CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand,2017 – 2025

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for CAR-T Cell Therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the CAR-T Cell Therapy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Certain developments happening in the market place are transforming the landscape. Some of these are outlined below.

In 2017, U.S. FDA approved Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), CAR-T cell therapy which is historic in its right. It is used for treating ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) in young adults and children. This happened in August and in October of the year, Yescarta for treating refractory or relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.

In 2018, the same treatment – Kymriah – was approved for another indication. It is diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma. The same year, both treatments were approved in Europe.

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market is consolidated and highly competitive. Key names in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Kite Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Novartis AG among others.

Global CAR T – Cell Therapy Market: Key trends and driver

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market is on an upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers. Some of the prominent ones are outlined below

Number of cases of cancer is going up, leading to a need for better therapies. And, this endeavour for reliable and effective approach is set to drive growth in global CAR-T cell therapy market. It might be pertinent to point out here that the number of patients reporting failure to certain therapies is also leading the global CAR-T cell therapy market onto a higher growth trajectory.

As a larger number of population is suffering from cancer, governments as well as pharmaceutical players are scurrying to improve outcomes, thereby, grabbing a large chunk of global CAR-T cell therapy market. And. Thus, it surprises no one that investments are pouring in to support research and development in a massive way.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

Europe and Asia Pacific will hold a substantial share of the global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market owing to increasing cases of leukemia. North America and Europe will also see growth owing to a large patient pool, better healthcare infrastructure and good levels of awareness. Besides, research and development programs are increasing like that for Kymriah, mentioned above.. And, approvals are also contributing positively to the growth of the global CAR-T cells market. This awareness levels are also seeing a steep upward curve in the Asia Pacific region, creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market.

The market is segmented as presented below:

Target Antigen

CD19

CD20

MESO

HER2

EGFRV III

Application

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

