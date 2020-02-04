Bulk Material Handling Systems Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The ‘Bulk Material Handling Systems market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

The growth of the manufacturing sector is driven by the growing global population. Moreover, the development of the mining industry is anticipated to speed up, as the need for natural resources and minerals is growing with every passing day. The growth of the manufacturing and mining industries at a global level is expected to create significant opportunities for the bulk material handling systems market and in turn fuel the production as well as the sales of such systems which are further used in these applications. The mining application segment in the bulk material handling systems market is expected to account for a share of 28.4% in the global market in 2017 and is projected to reach approximately 29.3% by the end of 2027.

Developing Regions to Favor Adoption Owing to Rising Construction Activities

Construction and infrastructure along with manufacturing and mining activities have become a dynamic sectors which are expected to contribute in the growth of the market for bulk material handling systems. The demand for some of the bulk material handling systems such as stackers, band conveyors, bucket elevators, and ship loaders and unloaders is increasing in manufacturing, construction, maritime and mining sectors in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Nevertheless, the rental services for heavy, gigantic and costly bulk material handling systems such as bucket wheel excavators, stacker cum reclaimers, and shovel, among others are expected to remain a precedence for many end users over the forecast period.

In addition, extruded food products, such as breakfast cereals, meat analogs, pasta, filled snack products, and pet food are gaining significant popularly in various regions. Furthermore, apart from being high convenience in processing, the food extrusion setups are relatively economical and offer high rate of return as compared to other conventional operations. Additionally, this is expected to increase the manufacturing and packaging activities across the region, which will play a pivotal role in the growth of bulk material handling systems market in food and beverage industry in the region.

